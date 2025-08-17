/German Chancellor's demand: 'Hold Putin-Trump-Zelensky meeting in Europe'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggestedon Saturday that a three-way meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can take place in Europe. In an interview on Saturday, a day after Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska, Merz said a place can be found on the continent for such an endeavor.

"I think that such a three-way meeting will take place," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview.

"The date and place are still to be worked out. We have proposed that a place could be found in Europe," he added.

Donald Trump, after his Friday summit in Alaska with Putin, said he and European leaders want to witness another summit. He said Zelensky must also be a part of the summit.

Trump failed to secure a ceasefire promise from Putin during the meeting. He later said that he was now keen on securing a peace agreement.

Merz also suggested that the venue where the possible summit could take place “should be a place where discussions might take place permanently.”

Both Ukraine and Russia are European countries.

In a separateinterview, Friedrich Merz said today that the United States was ready to be part of security guaranteesfor Ukraine.

"And the good news is that America is ready to participate in such security guarantees and is not leaving it to the Europeans alone," Merz was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

His remark came a day after Trump commented that the US won't extend a NATO-like security guarantee for Ukraine.

Putin, in the meeting with Trump, reportedly demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for ending the war. He also offered to Trump that Russia would freeze the remaining frontline.

Luhansk is almost entirely under Russian control. Ukraine, however, holds key parts of Donetsk.