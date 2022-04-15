French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's pledge to ban ritual slaughter of animals irks Muslims, Jews

The presidential elections in France seem to be getting tighter day by day. Who will win? French President Emmanuel Macron will get a second term or French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will get the top job. This seems to be on everybody’s mind in France nowadays.

But along with that the statements made recently by Le Pen over Ukraine, the EU and the NATO seem to have also garnered huge attention.

In another recent development, the presidential candidate has also pledged to ban ritual slaughter of animals if voted to power, said reports.

Also Read: Don’t send weapons to Ukraine, look for rapprochement between NATO, Russia after war, says France's Le Pen

She seems to be looking to end the suffering of animals and wants animals to be stunned first.

Several communities, including Muslims and Jews, are concerned with the announcement as they eat meat of animals, which aren't stunned before slaughter for religious reasons.

According to the critics, it seems to be a discriminatory ploy to win votes. It is also hypocritical as she is not opposed to hunting or bull-fighting, said an AP report.

Watch | French Elections: Macron, Le Pen on fierce campaign trail

If enacted, some Jews say they would think about leaving France while Muslims say they may revert to illegally slaughtering them in bathroom, the report said.

Giving another option to the minorities, Le Pen has said that the meats could also be imported.

This week, the presidential candidate had also said, "I'm not at all going to get rid of halal and kosher butcher shops."

(With inputs from agencies)