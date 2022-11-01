Free Press vital for a functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoings and advancing SDGs: UN chief

Noting that more than 70 journalists were killed this year for "fulfilling their role in society", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed that a "free press" is vital for democracy, exposing wrongdoing and advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2, Guterres called on the governments and international community to take necessary steps to protect journalists.

"A free press is vital to a functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoing, navigating our complex world and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

"Yet, more than 70 journalists have been killed this year simply for fulfilling this role in society. Most of these crimes go unsolved. Meanwhile, a record number of journalists are incarcerated today, while threats of imprisonment, violence and death keep growing," the UN chief said in a message.

Marking the tenth anniversary of United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, which aims to create a safe and free environment for all media workers, Guterres said, "I call on governments and the international community take the necessary steps to protect our journalists. We must end a common culture of impunity and enable journalists to do their essential work."

He observed that a surge in disinformation, online bullying and hate speech, particularly against women journalists, is contributing to the stifling of media workers around the world.

"On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, let us honour our media workers, and stand up for truth, justice and human rights for all.

"Intimidation through the abuse of legal, financial and other means is undermining efforts to hold the powerful accountable. These trends threaten not only journalists, but society as a whole," Guterres said.

