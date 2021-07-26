'Freaked out': US woman finds 17 baby snakes under her bed

A woman was about to go to sleep when she saw "piece of fuzz" moving on the floor. Later, she realised the piece of fuzz was actually babies of snake.

Trish Wilcher, from the US state of Georgia, found 17 eggs of snake and eventually the mother snake after "turning the bedroom upside down".

The baby snakes were barely visible on the carpet, as they almost blended with the colour and texture.

"Up the street they have cleared some land that has been grown up for some time now…therefore we were the home spot for her litter!," she explained.

Wilcher also explained that she had managed to put the snakes out of the house without harming or killing them. "Needless to say we did not feel threatened after finding the momma…therefore to the creek they went. Still uneasy!," she said.

Some people guessed that the snakes belonged to the species called "Dekay's snakes" or brown snakes and might have been non-venomous.