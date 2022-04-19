Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson gets trolled for his show on masculinity

Prominent Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is being ridiculed on Twitte over his new series on mascuinity. Carlson has a large following among American voters who lean towards right of the nation's political spectrum. Tucker Carlson has said that masculinity is under threat.

In the trailer for "The End of Men," Carlson worries about "the total collapse of testosterone levels in American men," which he says is "a huge story that no one covers."

The short clip is set to the theme music from "2001: A Space Odyssey,". The clip shows muscular white men wrestling shirtless, doing pushups, milking a cow, making barbecue and other such activities.

Others chop wood or carry tractor tires, always bare-chested.

A naked man with his arms outstretched appears towards the end of the clip. What appears to be a machine emits orange light obscuring his private parts.

The voiceover, meanwhile, talks about "men who are tough, men who are resourceful, men who are strong enough to survive."

The excerpt has triggered an avalanche of mockery on social networks, with many users commenting on what they call the "homoeroticism" of the footage, in stark contrast to the professed traditional family values widely propounded on Fox News.

"You could literally just change the voiceover and make this an ad for Grindr," the gay hook-up site, commented one Democratic activist.

In another teaser clip, Carlson talks to a sports coach from Ohio who is the promoter of "red light therapy," a practice that, he says, includes "testicle tanning."

Without explicitly defending this practice, which has not been endorsed by medical professionals, Carlson insists on the need to "seek a solution" to the drop in testosterone levels.

(With inputs from agencies)