For alleged inspection by Britain's interior minister, Rwanda genocide survivors 'moved out of hostel': Report

Survivors of the Rwandan genocide were moved out of their accommodation during a visit by Priti Patel, who is the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, British media reported.

Patel signed a new agreement on migration with Rwanda in the Rwandan capital Kigali on April 14. Britain's interior minister described the agreement as a "world-first".

She had noted that it meant migrants who have entered the UK illegally could be sent to Rwanda and have their asylum claims decided there.

However, as per the latest reports, the hostel that will house asylum seekers sent from the UK, as planned, was dispatched on a day trip.

It was apparently done so that Priti Patel's visit won't get disrupted, The Guardian reported citing The Observer.

As per Rwandan officials, the facility which is based in the capital of Kigali, originally housed around 190 young people. However, the officials mentioned that most then have since moved out.

When the agreement was finalised this month, Patel, while speaking alongside Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta at a news conference, said that "the UK will provide funding and expertise to implement this agreement".

"Working together, the United Kingdom and Rwanda will help make the immigration system fairer, ensure that people are safe and enjoy new opportunities to flourish. We have agreed that people who enter the UK illegally will be considered for relocation to Rwanda to have their asylum claims decided," she said.