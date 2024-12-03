Florida

A former New York model killed her husband after confessing to him about being unfaithful. She feared he would divorce him, which led her to take the extreme step, the man's brother said. The woman also died by suicide afterwards. His family says that they noticed "plenty of signs" but did not think that things would come to this.

Advertisment

Sabrina Krasniqi shot 34-year-old Pajtim Krasniqi several times in the chest on the balcony of their lavish Florida condo before taking her own life on Wednesday night, the police said. Pajtim's sibling Arben “Benny” Krasniqi told the New York Post that there were red flags and that Sabrina cheated on his brother.

"They were in love, and never in a million years did we think something like this could happen," Arben told the Post. The 43-year-old claimed that "there was infidelity on her part" and "she came to a point of guilt or something that she just could not take."

Also Read: Miss Switzerland finalist strangled, dismembered by husband

Advertisment

He added that his brother wanted a divorce which triggered the woman "to take her own life", and "somewhere along the line, she decided to take my brother’s life."

The Post reported that according to the neighbours, who talked to police, they heard them fighting several times in the weeks leading up to the tragic incident. The couple was seen arguing on the balcony a few times, the neighbours said.

Both died at the scene

Advertisment

Sabrina shot her husband dead on the fateful night and killed herself right after. The shooting triggered the local ShotSpotter system, after which the Hallandale Beach police received an alert at around 12:20 am. They reached the scene and found the couple’s dead bodies on the balcony of their 45th-floor condo. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reported visuals from the bloody site showed a glass door riddled with what looked like bullet holes.

Pajtim's brother Arben said that the family is trying to cope with the loss following "a selfish act of one person".

Sabrina used to be a model until 2021 in New York where she featured in a TV “Inside Edition” segment, according to Local 10 News. They moved to Florida about two years ago, as per Pajtim’s nephew.

(With inputs from agencies)