'Flat of horrors': Man obsessed with horror films convicted of murdering Julia Rawson

A man obsessed with movies along with his boyfriend has been sentenced for killing and eviscerating a woman called Julia Rawson.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 25, and his boyfriend, David Leesley, 30, were found guilty of murdering Julia Rawson, 42, at their flat in Tipton, near Dudley, in May 2019.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, took Julia Rawson home in the wake of meeting her in a bar in Dudley, West Midlands, in May 2019.

He and David Leesley, 25, at that point murdered her and concealed her body parts in undergrowth, the preliminary at Coventry Crown Court was told.

Maynard-Ellis was additionally seen as liable of assault charges identifying with another lady.

The four assaults, an endeavored assault, and dangers to slaughter were uncovered when a lady approached after his homicide capture.

The two men had conceded distorting the course of equity and hiding a body, yet had denied murder.

Attendants heard Maynard-Ellis had an interest with execution and thrillers and had been dependent on dreams about the "sexualised slaughtering of ladies".

His casualty would have seen blades and insects mounted on the dividers of the Tipton level, reptiles kept in tanks, and "violent face covers" of blood and gore movie characters, Karim Khalil QC, indicting, told legal hearers toward the beginning of the preliminary.

Rawson "couldn't have realised that she was going to enter a level of abhorrences", he said.

"Be that as it may, she probably understood this not long after she went in."

Rawson's body parts, including her, cut off head, hands, and feet, were found on 12 and 29 June 2019 at two distinct areas.

