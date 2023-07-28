First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband alleges Trump being targeted by 'Biden crime family'

United States First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband Bill Stevenson, during a recent interview, has levelled allegations of intimidation against President Joe Biden and his family.

Speaking to Greg Kelly during a Newsmax TV programme on Wednesday (July 26th), he claimed that Biden is targeting former President Donald Trump, and that the "exact same thing" was once done to him.

Biden crime family

Stevenson, who in an interview with Daily Mail, had previously claimed that Jill cheated on him with Joe Biden, said that during his divorce with the first lady, he also faced intimidation at the hands of the president's brother Frankie Biden.

He claimed that "Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems'."

"I looked at Frankie and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."

Jill Biden's ex-husband then went on to compare his alleged troubles with the Biden family to Trump's recent legal woes and said "I can't let them do this to a president I love and respect."

Trump's legal woes

The former US president Donald Trump is currently facing a litany of charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, and concealing a document in a federal investigation.

He is also embroiled in a civil case over sexual abuse and defamation charges that were levelled against him by columnist Carroll E Jean.

Stevenson claimed that he was on the "wrong" side of the Biden family and that "they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row."

A staunch supporter of Trump, Stevenson remarked: "It's hard to believe what they're doing to President Trump... I can't let them do this to a president I love and respect... This is the only reason I've come forward."



"It's like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it's tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can't do it."

An 'affair' to remember

Stevenson claims that he introduced Joe and Jill Biden "Right before the election, in '72" and that he suspected they were having an affair in August 1974. By October, he was sure.

However, Joe Biden and Jill Biden claim that they met around March 1975.

In May 1975, Stevenson and Jill's divorce was finalised.

(With inputs from agencies)

