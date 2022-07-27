Family of slain Al Jazeera reporter meets Blinken to 'demand justice'

Family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklekh met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (July 27). The family demanded justice for Akleh ahead of meeting with Blinken.

Lina Abu Akleh, her niece, posted a video on Twitter from outside the State Department saying that she and other family members "are here to demand justice for Shireen.”

Shireen Abu Akleh was a Palestinian American. She was killed on May 11 during an Israeli raid in occupied West Bank. The circumstances of her death are disputed.

US State Department said earlier this month that Akleh was likely killed by Israeli gunfire. However, it added that the gunfire was probably unintentional

Abu Akleh's family and Palestinian officials have criticized the report and maintained she was deliberately targeted. Israel denies this.

"We will pursue accountability for her murder wherever it may take us," said a statement on Twitter from Lina, Shireen's brother Tony and nephew Victor. "Shireen lived to uncover the truth behind every story, and so shall we."

Reuters said that there was no immediate comment from the State Department

The family previously requested a meeting with President Joe Biden in person during his visit to Israel this month. However, the request was denied.

(With inputs from agencies)

