Eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah ties the knot in epic royal ceremony

Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania got married to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis - a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in an opulent, private ceremony on Sunday.

26-year-old Princess Iman was walked down the aisle by her elder brother Crown Prince Hussein in front of family friends and some Gulf royals. She wore a Dior white wedding dress, featuring long, lace-cuffed sleeves. The look was completed with a tiara and a long veil.

The bride and the groom signed a marriage document in front of the monarch before signing a verse from the holy Quran.

"Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together," wrote Crown Prince Hussein in an Instagram post.

Similarly, Queen Rania took to her Instagram account to wish the best to the newly married couple.

"Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!" she captioned the post as saying.

The celebrations took place a week after the Royal Hashemite Court shared the wedding date with the public. Notably, the couple's engagement was announced last summer by the royal court.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," read the announcement.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah, who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

After Iman's marriage, the royal family of Jordan is also gearing up for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein who will be marrying Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies)