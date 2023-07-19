Egypt's president grants pardon to researcher arrested for spreading 'false news'

Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has granted pardons to human rights researcher Patrick Zaki and lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer, as reported by state-run media.

The pardon was issued on Wednesday (July 19), just a day after Patrick Zaki received a three-year prison sentence for allegedly spreading "false news." The 32-year-old researcher was imprisoned based on an article he wrote that highlighted the discrimination faced by Egypt's Coptic Christian minority.

In addition to Patrick Zaki's pardon, President el-Sisi also granted clemency to lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer, who represents Alaa Abd el-Fattah, Egypt's most prominent political prisoner.

El-Baqer had been detained in 2019 and was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison on charges of disseminating false information, misusing social media, and affiliating with a "terrorist" group.

Baqer and Patrick should not have spent one day in jail for their human rights work. We welcome the news of their pardon and call for the immediate release of thousands still detained in Egypt on political grounds — hossam bahgat حسام بهجت (@hossambahgat) July 19, 2023

Calls for further releases and immediate freedom

The news of the pardons was met with appreciation from human rights activists. Hossam Bahgat, the executive director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which represented Patrick Zaki in court, welcomed the pardon and called for the immediate release of thousands of others detained in Egypt on political grounds.

The US Department of State expressed concern over Patrick Zaki's sentencing through a tweet and urged for his and other unjustly detained individuals' immediate release.

Patrick Zaki's arrest and background

Patrick Zaki, a graduate student at the University of Bologna, was arrested by Egyptian authorities in February 2020 upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport while visiting his family.

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, reaffirmed Rome's unwavering commitment to resolving Patrick Zaki's case positively.

Egypt has recently pardoned numerous detainees following international scrutiny of its human rights record during the hosting of the United Nations climate change summit in November.

Despite these pardons, thousands of political prisoners are believed to remain in Egyptian custody, with many being held without trial.

In an attempt to foster dialogue, the government initiated a "national dialogue" this year to engage with the severely weakened opposition in the wake of a decade of repression following the overthrow of the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi.