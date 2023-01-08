Earthquake of 7.0-magnitude jolts Vanuatu, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of 7.0-magnitude struck off the coast from the pacific country of Vanuatu on Sunday (January 8), according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). The USGS said on the earthquake hit 27 kilometres deep, putting it about 25 kilometres from the village of Port-Orly.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, a report by news agency Associated Press said. There are no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

Home to 280,000 people, Vanuatu has been prone to natural disasters with a half-dozen active volcanoes as well as cyclones and earthquakes on a regular basis.