/Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts Istanbul, residents rush to safety in Turkey's largest city

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Turkey on Thursday (Oct 2). The tremors were felt in the capital city of Istanbul, and people living in the area rushed to open spaces and streets.
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Turkey on Thursday (Oct 2). The tremors were felt in the capital city of Istanbul, and people living in the area rushed to open spaces and streets. News agency Reuters quotes the AFAD disaster agency as saying the tremor was centred in the Marmara Sea. It is located in the southwest of Istanbul.
(This is a developing story, more to follow)