Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts Istanbul, residents rush to safety in Turkey's largest city

Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts Istanbul, residents rush to safety in Turkey's largest city

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 02, 2025, 18:08 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 18:08 IST
Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts Istanbul, residents rush to safety in Turkey's largest city

Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts Istanbul

Story highlights

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Turkey on Thursday (Oct 2). The tremors were felt in the capital city of Istanbul, and people living in the area rushed to open spaces and streets.

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Turkey on Thursday (Oct 2). The tremors were felt in the capital city of Istanbul, and people living in the area rushed to open spaces and streets. News agency Reuters quotes the AFAD disaster agency as saying the tremor was centred in the Marmara Sea. It is located in the southwest of Istanbul.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics