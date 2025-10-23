/Dublin protests: Tensions escalate as 23 arrested after clashing with police; riots enter third day

On Wednesday (October 22), over 20 people were arrested after protests turned violent for the third consecutive night outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Dublin. Authorities reported 23 arrests as demonstrators threw bottles, bricks, and fireworks at police officers near the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, southwest of Dublin. This follows a similar protest the previous evening, which saw six people arrested and a police van set alight. Monday's protest had been peaceful. The unrest was sparked by reports claiming that a 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl near the hotel, was an asylum seeker. Authorities have not confirmed these claims.

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan condemned the ‘thuggish violence’ and warned that more arrests could follow. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also criticised the violent protests and the ‘vile abuse’ directed at police, describing the assault on the child as 'extremely serious'.

Rising anti-immigration sentiment in both Ireland and the UK has led to similar protests, with hotels accommodating asylum seekers becoming common flashpoints. In June, unrest in Northern Ireland resulted in injuries to multiple officers after two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of attempting to rape a young girl. Irish police said that Tuesday’s violence was coordinated by online groups inciting hatred, and that most of the individuals involved in the unrest were young men and teenagers. Two officers sustained injuries, one from a bottle thrown at their head and another from an arm injury, requiring hospital treatment.

A 26-year-old man appeared in court earlier on Tuesday (October 21), facing charges related to an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a location near a hotel. The victim, who was in state care at the time, had reportedly gone missing after leaving a trip to the city center. The child and family agency, Tusla, confirmed that she had ‘absconded’ before being reported as missing.

In a statement earlier, Minister Martin called the alleged assault extremely serious and deeply troubling, acknowledging the widespread concern, anger, and anxiety it had stirred across the country. He further said, “Clearly, there has been a failure in the state's duty to safeguard this child.”