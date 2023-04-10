Dubai P7, world's most expensive number plate, sold for a record breaking amount

At the "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction for unique licence plates, Emirates Auction broke its own record by selling the most expensive licence plate ever, the P7. The plate P7 was sold for a staggering Dh55 million, which made it the most expensive licence plate in the world. The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" initiative, which aims to create the biggest Ramadan sustainable food relief endowment fund, will receive 100% of the auction's revenues.

The price bid increased swiftly until the bid was closed by the panel, who preferred anonymity, to be Dh55 million (INR1,226,144,700).

There was also an auction of several additional VIP licence plates and phone numbers which brought in over Dh100 million ($27 million) for a Ramzan food appeal.

At the Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah, the sale of special mobile phone numbers and licence plates brought in a total of Dh97,920,000 ($26662313).

This is followed by a bidding battle between many parties looking to beat the previous record established in 2008 when a businessman spent Dh52.2 million for Abu Dhabi's number one (P1). But "P 7" plat that record too.

Also Read | Massive fire engulfs Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge after Easter service

The "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction was held on Saturday at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, by Emirates Auction in association with the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

In addition to the ten two-digit numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57, and N41, the sale also featured the unique plate numbers Y900, Q22222, and Y6666. O 71 sold for Dh2.150 million, Q22222 for Dh975,000, and AA19 for Dh4.9 million.

Watch | President Vladimir Putin may visit India for G20 summit ?

The first Most Noble Numbers auction, which was held in conjunction with the "100 Million Meals" campaign in Ramadan 2021, brought in about Dh50.45 million in just one night. Auctions have proven to be a cutting-edge, creative source of funding for charitable and humanitarian efforts.

During the Ramadan 2022 "1 Billion Meals" campaign, the Most Noble Numbers charity auction in Dubai raised Dh53 million. The Abu Dhabi Police, Most Noble Number in-person and online auctions contributed Dh111 million.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE