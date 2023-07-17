Ukrainian search unit exhumes remains of Russian soldier in Donetsk

The remains of a Russian soldier were exhumed by a Ukrainian search unit in an eastern Donetsk village on Saturday (July 15). They said that the soldier was killed in combat months ago.

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started, the search unit named 'Platsdarm' has been working in the eastern part of the country to retrieve both civilian and military remains from the battlefield.

Oleksii Yukov, who is the head of the search unit, said as quoted by the news agency Reuters that they had found the 445th Russian soldier near Dolyna.

That particular region was on the frontline until Ukraine regained parts of the Donetsk region in September last year. Yukov told the news agency that the Ukrainian military had flagged former Russian military positions to his team.

As translated by Reuters, Yukov said, "This is the 445th body (of a Russian soldier in east Ukraine). And imagine how many of their (Russian) families they have destroyed and how many of our people (Ukrainians) they have destroyed."

"This is the madness they brought along (when invading Ukraine). They have no life, and we have no life. This is crazy, just crazy. And just like that, these Russian boys are lying here on foreign land, nobody needs them except for their relatives and friends, because, I think, the state doesn’t really need them there. Nobody, no problem," he added.

He said, "Their relatives might also care about them. Therefore, you need to understand that our boys are also lying somewhere, and we are coming back for them anyway. If we do not come back, then at least we will get them in exchange so that they (Russians) see that we treat the dead like human beings and want the same attitude towards the dead from the other side. Because if we treat the dead badly, then we as humanity have failed."

Also read: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears ‘half-naked’ in bizarre photo since aborted mutiny: Reports Russian army identification mark He also said that the team believes that a Russian army identification mark discovered among the remains indicates that the remains are most likely those of a Russian soldier.

According to Yukov, a Russian token of their armed forces with a number was discovered which acted as it's called a personal identification mark.

"This identity will already be established and during the exchange for Ukrainian dead it will help us a lot with the information that will be provided by the Russian side regarding this person," he said.

During the course of the war, Ukraine and Russia have staged regular prisoner exchanges, sometimes exchanging soldiers' corpses.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

