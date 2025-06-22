Iran's state television on Sunday (Jun 22) revealed that Tehran has launched a fresh salvo of 30 missiles at Israel—just hours after Tel Aviv's closest ally, the United States, bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in a dramatic overnight escalation. As per reports, at least 11 people have been hurt in the fresh Iranian strikes launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT). Additionally, at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles. As per reports, at least 86 people have been injured in the attack. The Health Ministry reported that 86 injured people arrived at hospitals due to the latest round of Iranian missile strikes, including two in moderate condition, 77 in good condition, four victims suffering from acute bouts of anxiety, and three who were undergoing medical evaluation.

Previously, Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, in a statement, said that "11 people were taken to the hospital, including one in moderate condition — a 30-year-old man wounded in the upper body by shrapnel." Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11 showed images of a devastated building surrounded by mounds of rubble that it said was in central Israel.

Is Iran retaliating?

Interrupting the regular programme, a presenter told the audience about the missile launch. "These live images you are seeing are of a new salvo of Iranian missiles fired on the occupied territories," the presenter declared during the broadcast, using Iran's standard term for Israel. Quoting unnamed “sources,” the anchor added, "30 missiles have been launched at Israel from Iran".

The fresh missile launch marks a swift retaliatory response by Tehran after the US assault on its key nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. It comes despite US President Donald Trump's warnings against any retaliation. In his late-night address to the nation on Saturday (Jun 21) and later on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran that "Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight".