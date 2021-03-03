Demand has risen during Covid pandemic, says sperm donor 'who has fathered 35 children'

A 29-year-old American man who has fathered dozens of children by offering sperm donations online has said that the demand has risen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyle Gordy from Los Angeles, California, USA, has travelled across the country to impregnate scores of women who have sought out his sperm.

He has also started the Facebook group Sperm Donation USA and says it provides a more personalized experience than a sperm bank.

Gordy has fathered at least 35 children and keeps in touch with all of them.

Gordy said he first donated sperm to a lesbian couple who wanted a baby and he now has a website where women can contact him.

"I don't charge a fee for my sperm but ask that the "recipient" covers my travel expenses," he said.

