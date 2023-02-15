De-facto leader of Al-Qaeda is now in Iran, says UN report

Saif al-Adel, a known terrorist from Egypt, is now the de-facto leader of terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, said a United Nations report based on intelligence provided by member states. The report says that Adel may now be in Iran.

“Member states’ predominant view is that [Adel] is now the de facto leader of al-Qaida, representing continuity for now. But his leadership cannot be declared because of al-Qaida’s sensitivity to Afghan Taliban concerns not to acknowledge the death of … Zawahiri in Kabul and the fact of … [Adel’s] presence in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the report said.

The report has been prepared by United Nations Security Council's committee monitoring sanctions on Al-Qaeda and Taliban. Although the committee thinks that Adel is now in charge, there hasn't been any announcement or declaration in this regard from the terror outfit.

Adel (62) was long considered to be a likely candidate to replace Ayman al-Jawahiri, the former leader of Al-Quaeda who was killed in US strike last year. The Taliban were embarrassed by Zawahiri's presence in Kabul as they had been claiming that they did not harbour terrorists.

The report is also sure to make Iran uneasy as it says that Adel is now based there. The report says that one member state objected to this claim. It is widely believed that that state is Iran.

