Following a Russian drone incident in Romania, a NATO member state, that resulted in fire in a residential building, injuring two people, European leaders have condemned Moscow’s “reckless behaviour.” This comes after Bucharest said that a Russian drone hit an apartment building in the city of Galati on the night of May 28-29, as Russia resumed its offensive against Ukraine.

Romania summons Russian ambassador

In response to the incident, Romania summoned Russian ambassador, calling it an “extremely serious incident.”

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“We will officially communicate the consequences that this lack of responsibility on the part of the Russian Federation will have for the diplomatic relations between our countries, as well as the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages,” Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu wrote on X.

Meanwhile, President Nicusor Dan convened a national defence council meeting to discuss “the most serious incident to have affected our national territory” since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

European leaders condemn the incident

Following the incident, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, “Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line. A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory.”

She added, “We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions.”

NATO chief Mark Rutte condemned the incident, saying, “Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all. They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. And last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border.”

He added, “I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory. We will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including from drones.”

France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot slammed Russia of carrying out an “irresponsible act”. While Moldova President Maia Sandu strongly condemned the “grave” incident, calling Russia “a danger to all”. The US ambassador to NATO also denounced “reckless incursion” by Russia into Romanian territory, adding that “We will defend every inch of NATO territory.” Germany and Ukraine also condemned the drone crash.

Did not have time to shoot down drone

Meanwhile, the country’s defence ministry said that Romanian forces did not have enough time to shoot down the drone that crashed into an apartment building. It said that there was “no realistic opportunities to engage it safely,” adding that they only had an extremely short window of time of four minutes.