/Czech billionaire ‘Trumpist’ Andrej Babis wins election, eyes single-party government

Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis, a self-proclaimed “Trumpist,” topped Saturday’s (Oct 4) general election, claiming a decisive victory that could see him lead a single-party minority government backed by the far-right. Babis’s ANO (Yes) party scored 34.6 per cent of the vote, giving it a preliminary 80 seats in the 200-member parliament.

'Historic' win

While Trumpist Babis' party scored 34.6 per cent of the votes, outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s Together coalition came second with 23.3 per cent, while Fiala’s STAN alliance took 11.2 percent. Other parties to enter parliament include the Pirate Party (8.9 per cent), far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD, 7.8 per cent), and the Motorists (6.8 per cent).

Speaking to supporters after the results, Babis hailed the outcome as “historic” and “the absolute peak” of his political career. “We will definitely lead talks with the SPD and the Motorists and seek a single-party government led by ANO,” he said.

Babis, who has styled himself after US President Donald Trump, vowed to follow a, “Czechs first” approach to governance, echoing the US president's "America first" approach. While signalling that he may review Czech military aid to Ukraine, he insisted his country would remain “pro-European and pro-NATO,” seeking to dispel fears of a pivot toward Hungary and Slovakia’s more Moscow-friendly policies.

Far-right leaders hail Babis' victory