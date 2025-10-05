/Czech billionaire ‘Trumpist’ Andrej Babis wins election, eyes single-party government

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 09:45 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 09:45 IST
Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO movement, reacts as he arrives at the ANO headquarter on October 04, 2025 in Prague during the parliamentary elections. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Czech ex-PM and self-styled “Trumpist” Andrej Babis has won the nation's general election, with his ANO party taking 34.6% of votes and 80 seats.

Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis, a self-proclaimed “Trumpist,” topped Saturday’s (Oct 4) general election, claiming a decisive victory that could see him lead a single-party minority government backed by the far-right. Babis’s ANO (Yes) party scored 34.6 per cent of the vote, giving it a preliminary 80 seats in the 200-member parliament.

'Historic' win

While Trumpist Babis' party scored 34.6 per cent of the votes, outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s Together coalition came second with 23.3 per cent, while Fiala’s STAN alliance took 11.2 percent. Other parties to enter parliament include the Pirate Party (8.9 per cent), far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD, 7.8 per cent), and the Motorists (6.8 per cent).

Speaking to supporters after the results, Babis hailed the outcome as “historic” and “the absolute peak” of his political career. “We will definitely lead talks with the SPD and the Motorists and seek a single-party government led by ANO,” he said.

Babis, who has styled himself after US President Donald Trump, vowed to follow a, “Czechs first” approach to governance, echoing the US president's "America first" approach. While signalling that he may review Czech military aid to Ukraine, he insisted his country would remain “pro-European and pro-NATO,” seeking to dispel fears of a pivot toward Hungary and Slovakia’s more Moscow-friendly policies.

Far-right leaders hail Babis' victory

In Europe, Babis’s victory drew swift praise from fellow populists. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated him on X, writing: “Truth has prevailed! A big step for the Czech Republic, good news for Europe. Congratulations, Andrej!.” French far-right leader Marine Le Pen also welcomed the win, saying that "all over Europe, people call patriotic parties to power in a bid to regain liberty and prosperity".

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...

