Cuba: Seventeen arrested for 'trafficking' people for Russian war in Ukraine

Authorities in Cuba have arrested 17 people over suspected links to alleged Russian trafficking network which is recruiting men for Russia's war in Ukraine. The information about the arrests was announced by the Interior Ministry.

The Cuban government said Monday it was working to dismantle a "trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces involved in military operations in Ukraine."

Cesar Rodriguez, the official heading the investigation, appeared on national television on Thursday saying "17 people have been arrested so far." He did not give their nationalities.

Rodriguez said that it was suspected that one person was "organiser of these activities" while two others acted as recruiters.

The office of the attorney general said that the judicial authorities were considering to bring in charges of "human trafficking, mercenarism (and) hostile acts in a foreign state." These charges carry sentences of up to 30 years in jail, lefe imprisonment or even death penalty.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the government was "acting with the full force of the law" against trafficking operations.

Father of two young men recruited by this ring appeared on state television saying that one of his sons left Cuba in July while the other is still on the island and is being investigated.

Miami's America TeVe newspaper published last week what it said were testimonies from two teenagers. They said that they were trcked into working with Russian army inside Ukraine on construction sites.

Another Cuban man told the media outlet that he had signed up with Moscow's armed forces hoping to legalize his status in Russia.

Moscow and Havana have boosted ties recently, with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow at the end of last year.

The Cuban government has categorically denied any complicity with Russia in the alleged trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies)

