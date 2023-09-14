Cruise ship, carrying 200 passengers, pulled free after running aground in Greenland

A luxury cruise ship that was stuck in a remote Greenland fjord for three days after running aground was refloated on Thursday (September 14) by a fishing trawler, the Danish navy and shipowner said. The ship was carrying 200 passengers.

The Danish Navy's Joint Arctic Command in Greenland said: "The Ocean Explorer was pulled free."

The ship's owner, SunStone, said that a Greenlandic fisheries research vessel was able to help tug the ship free. SunStone said, "There have not been any injuries to any person onboard, no pollution of the environment and no breach of the hull."

The ship became aground on sand and mud, not rocks, according to the Joint Arctic Command. It tried unsuccessfully to refloat during successive high tides. So far, the accident's cause was not immediately known. Danish police have launched a preliminary investigation on the grounding to see if any criminality occurred.

Gina Hill, an Australian passenger on board the ship, told the news agency Reuters on Thursday: "We have just successfully become free now. ... We are absolutely elated. Hill said that the Ocean Explorer leaned to the side during the operation and passengers were not allowed to go outside.

The Australian media reported that three people on board have tested positive for COVID-19. Reports have mentioned that most of the tourists were from Australia, Britain, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States.

