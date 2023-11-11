Crisis of US patriots? Fewer Americans now want to serve in defence forces, survey finds

More number of Americans are unwilling to serve in the defence forces in the event of a major war, reflecting waning public confidence in the country's armed forces.

The revelation was made after a recent survey conducted by the research institute Echelon Insights said that a significant majority of American adults, approximately 72 per cent, would not be willing to volunteer for military service in the event of a major war.

Also watch | Gravitas: Will U.S. run out of soldiers? Army Short of 10,000 Troops | Here's Why × The polling that included 1,029 likely voters during the period corresponding between October 23-26, revealed that only 21 per cent American youngsters were willing to serve in the Army while the remaining were uncertain.

What does it mean?

The trend coincides with a decline in public confidence in the armed forces, with all branches facing challenges in meeting recruitment targets in recent years.

In 2023, both the Army and Air Force fell short by about 10,000 recruits each, and the Navy lagged behind by 6,000. The collective active-duty personnel has seen a 39 per cent reduction since 1987, according to the Newsweek. This growing reluctance to pursue military careers reflects a broader societal shift and poses recruitment challenges for the various branches of the US armed forces.

The survey was conducted in the aftermath of an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 that killed about 1200 Israelis. The survey, thereby, added a geopolitical context to the findings.

This also adds to the findings of a Gallup poll in June that found confidence in the military declining for a sixth consecutive year, to 60 per cent.

The findings can also be seen in larger context of the accusations of US defence forces going 'woke'.

In May, the US Navy came under fire for inviting Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, a drag queen by the name Harpy Daniels, to become a digital ambassador to "reach a wide range of potential candidates."

Then, in July, the Army received backlash for publishing a profile of Major Rachel Jones, a transgender servicewoman.