'COVID-19 leak highly unlikely': Last and only foreign scientist in Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson, a scientist who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the pandemic, dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus was leaked from there.

She was working in the world's most infamous laboratory just weeks before the first Covid-19 cases were discovered in central China.



Despite this, the Australian virologist is still perplexed as to what she overlooked.

The Australian virologist told Bloomberg on Sunday that the virus most likely came from a natural source, but said he wasn't "naive enough" to rule out the chance of a lab mishap.



Toward the end of 2019, Anderson said no one she knew at the Wuhan institute was sick. In addition, there is a protocol for reporting symptoms associated with pathogens handled in high-risk containment labs.

"If people were sick, I assume that I would have been sick — and I wasn’t," Anderson told Bloomberg. "I was tested for coronavirus in Singapore before I was vaccinated, and I had never had it."

At the end of December, many of Anderson's Wuhan collaborators travelled to Singapore for a conference on the Nipah virus. She stated that there was no word of an infection sweeping the laboratory.

"There was no chatter," Anderson said. "Scientists are gossipy and excited. There was nothing strange from my point of view going on at that point that would make you think something is going on here. "

