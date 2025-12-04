Google Preferred
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 11:26 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 12:08 IST
Countdown for Putin's India visit begins: India releases FULL itinerary and timings for scheduled meetings

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi on December 4 for his first visit after the Russia-Ukraine war. Hosted by PM Modi, his schedule includes Rashtrapati Bhavan reception, PM and President meetings, press briefings, business events, and key India-Russia agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting India for the first time after the Russia-Ukraine war. He will land in New Delhi on Thursday evening (December 4) and will be hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lavish dinner. The formal engagements will begin on Friday (December 5), starting with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During this visit, India and Russia are looking forward to several agreements including defence cooperation, nuclear energy projects, trade expansion frameworks, and advanced technology partnerships.

What time will the Russian president land in New Delhi?

While New Delhi is on high alert, Putin is scheduled to arrive this evening. He will land at New Delhi's Air Force Station Palam at 6:35 p.m, according to a press release by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Thursday - December 4, 2025 - 18:35 hours

Arrival in Delhi at Air Force Station Palam
Photo Op: Official Only

Full Schedule, Key Meetings on Dec 5

Friday - December 5, 2025 - 11:00 hours

Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -11:30 hours
Wreath Laying at Rajghat
Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 - 11:50 hours
Meeting with Prime Minister at Hyderabad House
Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -13:50 hours
Press Statements at Hyderabad House
Photo Op: All Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -15:40 hours
Business Event
Venue: TBC

Friday - December 5, 2025 -19:00 hours
Meeting with President at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Photo Op: Official Only

Friday - December 5, 2025 -21:00 hours
Departure from Delhi

The MEA has also shared following directives for media attending the India-Russia Summit:

1.Media to arrive at least one hour before the event. Entry in Rashtrapati Bhavan on the basis of PIB card.
2. Mobile phones are not allowed inside Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.
3. Entry in Hyderabad House based on Accreditation Pass issued by XP Division, MEA.
4. Press Statements at Hyderabad House to be available live at Ministry of External Affairs’ official YouTube channel
5. Photographs from the visit to be available on the official Flicker account of Ministry of External Affairs
6. Timings of the event are subject to change.

