Countdown for Putin's India visit begins: India releases FULL itinerary and timings for scheduled meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting India for the first time after the Russia-Ukraine war. He will land in New Delhi on Thursday evening (December 4) and will be hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lavish dinner. The formal engagements will begin on Friday (December 5), starting with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During this visit, India and Russia are looking forward to several agreements including defence cooperation, nuclear energy projects, trade expansion frameworks, and advanced technology partnerships.

What time will the Russian president land in New Delhi?

While New Delhi is on high alert, Putin is scheduled to arrive this evening. He will land at New Delhi's Air Force Station Palam at 6:35 p.m, according to a press release by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Thursday - December 4, 2025 - 18:35 hours

Arrival in Delhi at Air Force Station Palam

Photo Op: Official Only

Full Schedule, Key Meetings on Dec 5

Friday - December 5, 2025 - 11:00 hours

Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -11:30 hours

Wreath Laying at Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 - 11:50 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister at Hyderabad House

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -13:50 hours

Press Statements at Hyderabad House

Photo Op: All Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -15:40 hours

Business Event

Venue: TBC

Friday - December 5, 2025 -19:00 hours

Meeting with President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: Official Only

Friday - December 5, 2025 -21:00 hours

Departure from Delhi

