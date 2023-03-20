Chinese father punishes 11-year-old by asking him to play video games for 17 hours non-stop, internet reacts

A Chinese father gave his 11-year-old son an extreme punishment that many may initially think is a boon. The father from Shenzhen pushed his son to play video games for however long he desired. But, under the condition of no sleep. After 17 hours, the boy reportedly asked for forgiveness. The punishment was given in an effort to teach his son about the risks of spending too much time playing online games.

According to the Express, the boy from Shenzhen, China, was made to play video games "until he vomits" after his father found him gaming at midnight.

The father also videotaped the punishment and posted it on the Chinese social media platform Douyin - China's version of TikTok.

The video showed the father catching his son playing video games on his phone in the middle of the night, well past his bedtime. It also showed the tired 11-year-old in his pyjamas being shaken awake to keep playing the game.

As reported by the Metro, the boy wrote an apology note on his computer for staying up late playing video games and promised to never repeat the same. In the note, the boy said, "So my dad found out. Then my father punished me. Let me play enough. Play until vomit."

"Well, I was woken up several times. It's going to be all day anyway. From 1am to 6pm. Just played for 17 hours," he added.

"I promise I must go to bed before 11 o'clock. I promise not to play the phone [game] before going to bed [and] not to play with toys," he continued.

The incident garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some approved of the punishment, others thought it was too much for a child.

ALSO READ | 3D bioprinting in healthcare: This technology can eliminate the need for invasive surgeries

"As a game publisher, I approve his punishment," wrote one user.

"Aha,,,Harsh lesson,,,,, Should children be allowed to take a phone to bed. As a parent I no its wrong because they be up all night using it.. So really the father should have been made to play it for 17hrs," another user commented.