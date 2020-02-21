Chinese envoy sparks row on Twitter after he threatens to 'eradicate' a user just like coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus infected over 75,400 cases and has killed around 2,236 people. Despite all of this, the Chinese regime says it's on the way to recovery meanwhile, making sure enforcing the same narrative through its diplomatic mission abroad.

On Friday, China's consul general in Kolkata faced the wrath of social media users after it downplayed the effects of deadly coronavirus.

'A very bad cold,' said Zha Liyou which immediately triggered a row on social media.

One user from Mainland China called out the diplomat for undermining the effects of the coronavirus to which Liyou responded saying, "you speak in such a way that you look like part of the virus..... and you will be eradicated just like the virus".

Soon, after his response, many people condemned the consul general's response on microblogging site Twitter.

The latest incident comes just a day after, China drew criticism after Beijing criticised the Kathmandu Post for publishing a syndicated column which argued that China's authoritarian system of government had worsened the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese embassy did not just express its discontent with the article published; it went so far as to disparage the Post's Editor-in-Chief and employ threatening language," the Kathmandu Post said in an editorial.

"The undiplomatic -- and frankly menacing -- manner in which the Chinese embassy made its objections known is condemnable," it added.

"The actions of the embassy... can be perceived as a direct threat to the Nepali people's right to a free press, freedom of opinion and freedom of expression."



