China reports first human case of bird flu; four-year old boy infected

Amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, China reported the first case of human infection of bird flu.

Chinese authorities have maintained that the risk of the H3N8 strain spreading among humans was low. The officials dismissed the chances of a large scale epidemic.

Health officials said a 4-year-old boy in China's Henan province was infected with the H3N8 strain earlier this month as he developed fever and other related symptoms. The boy was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, reports claimed.

China's National Health Commission maintained that no other person was infected. The authorities reportedly also conducted tests on people who had come in contact with the boy but found no traces of the strain.

The child had reportedly come in contact with chickens and crows at home. Chinese health authorities have asked officials in Henan to be on alert and conduct control and prevention measures.

The H3N8 virus was earlier detected in animals including seals, horses, birds and dogs but it is the first case of the virus being detected in humans.

The latest spread of H3N8 virus comes as China continues to battle against the pandemic with financial hub Shanghai being at the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

