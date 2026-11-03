/Child dies from measles in New York, marking first case of death in 30 years

Amid an ongoing outbreak of measles, New York state health officials on Monday said that a child has died after contracting the disease, marking the state's first death from measles in 30 years. "We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak," the New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health said in a joint statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child's family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," said the health department expressing grief.

The development comes a month after a state disaster emergency was declared by the New York Mayor, in response to the measles outbreak across New York and neighboring states.

Measles is an extremely contagious virus that can lead to serious health complications. Although, deaths recorded are approximately one to three patients per 1,000 cases.

US' high vaccination rate had helped it to stop the domestic spread of measles in 2000. But they have fallen below the 95% coverage needed to prevent outbreaks of the viral disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed three measles-associated deaths in the US this year, while the numbers provided by state health departments are higher. Six deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania alone this year.

Large outbreaks have also been reported in South Carolina and Utah this year.