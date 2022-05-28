Cash-scarce Sri Lanka buys Russian oil to ease shortages, could face European embargo

Sri Lanka could soon be subject to European sanctions for taking delivery of Russian oil on Saturday, to restart operations at the country’s only oil refinery, since it was shut down in March in the wake of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange crunch, which left the government unable to finance crude imports.



The more than five-decade-old Iran-built Sapugaskanda oil refinery resumes operations, as Sri Lanka’s inflation rate soars to 33.8 per cent in April 2022, partly due to fuel shortage.

The island nation is suffering its worst economic meltdown since independence, with shortages of fuel and other vital goods making life miserable for its 22 million people.



The Russian crude delivery had been waiting offshore of the capital Colombo's port for over a month as the country was unable to raise $75 million to pay for it, energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.



Colombo is also in talks with Moscow to arrange direct supplies of crude, coal, diesel and petrol despite US-led sanctions on Russian banks and a diplomatic outcry over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"I have made an official request to the Russian ambassador for direct supplies of Russian oil," Wijesekera told reporters in Colombo.



Today also marks the 50th day of Galle Face protests demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Rajapaksa administration, which also forced Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign earlier this month at the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.

