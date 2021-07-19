Candle thief sprays bear repellent on dozens of shoppers in US mall

Police in Miami, Florida said that a man stole candles from a store in the mall and sprayed bear repellent on dozens of shoppers while making escape.

The incident took place in Doral suburb west of Miami. The theft took place in Bath and Body Works store. The suspect who has not yet been identified, entered the store, filled his bag with candles and started spraying shoppers with bear spray.

Bear spray is used to repel aggressive bears who may attack humans in the wild. It is a strong irritant and harmful to humans. It affects a person's eyes and respiratory system.

About 35 people were affected. Some of them, including the store manager were taken to hospital.

Doral Police spokesperson was quoted as saying that the incident was "only in Miami" sort of development. He was quoted by AP.

After the spraying incident, part of the mall was evacuated. The man believed responsible got away in a cab.