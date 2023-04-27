Canadian chef sold poison to suicidal youngsters around the world: Report

A Canadian chef has been accused of selling lethal poison to suicidal youngsters. According to a report by the Times on Tuesday (April 25), the chef- Kenneth Law- has been sending the poison to vulnerable people around the world from a post office near Toronto for two years. Law sold the substance, which has not been identified yet, on a website disguised to fool authorities about its true purpose.

Canadian authorities are investigating Law and his website was taken offline, The Times report said. Up to seven deaths, including four from the United Kingdom (UK), were linked to the poison. Law claimed that he sent the product to hundreds of people in the UK. He said that Britons were some of his most frequent buyers.

On being asked how many in the UK got the poison, Law said, “It will be literally in the hundreds. And they’ve all received it. We have had many, many customers in the UK who have purchased it.”

“People in the UK have died, people in the US have died, people in Canada have died, and other parts of the world,” he added.

The report said that Law is a former aerospace engineer and had spent six months in Coventry working on the Boeing 7E7 programme team for Dunlop Standard Aerospace. However, he was most recently employed as a chef in a hotel in Toronto. Citing sources, the Times reported on Tuesday that Law worked at the hotel after wanting a lifestyle change. But the hotel said that he was not an employee.

Speaking to the publication, he said that he came up with the business after seeing his mother suffer greatly following a stroke. Law said that his father is religious and did not believe very much in euthanasia.

“She was bedridden, couldn’t speak and they had to feed her through a tube to her stomach for over seven years. And that was very painful. Not only for her family but also very painful for me to witness," Law said.

“This is why I created some avenue of escape, so that people if they are in such a circumstance, can undertake it either by themselves or by somebody else,” he added. The victims The Times report mentioned the names of some of the victims who took their lives after buying the poison. The oldest victim was 38 years oldest while the youngest was 17.

In the UK, twenty-two-year-old Tom Parfett was one of the victims who bought the poison from Law's company. Tom's father David said that Law was the man that effectively "handed a loaded gun to my son."

David said that Tom would still be alive if it wasn't for Law and the substance. David also pointed out that Law was knowingly supplying the substance for people to take their own lives and gained some kind of perverse pleasure from the knowledge that they were doing it.

Michael Dunham, 38, Neha Raju, 23 and a 21-year-old student who was not identified- were all from the UK and died in the last 18 months after they bought poison from Law.

The report also said that there were three deaths linked to Law in the US. One of the victims, Anthony Jones, 17, consumed the substance and ran to his mother shouting he wanted to live. However, he died shortly afterwards.

