California wildfires have killed 20% of giant sequoias over a time span of 2 years

Wildfires in the US have resulted in the killing of thousands of giant sequoias as nearly 20 per cent of these trees have vanished in a time period of two years. Fires in California affected an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 sequoias. Last year, the same fire killed 7,500 to 10,400 of the 75,000 trees.

Clay Jordan, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, "The sobering reality is that we have seen another huge loss within a finite population of these iconic trees that are irreplaceable in many lifetimes."

“As spectacular as these trees are, we really can’t take them for granted. To ensure that they’re around for our kids and grandkids and great-grandkids, some action is necessary.”

In September the General Sherman Tree, which is the largest living thing on Earth was foiled with fire. Two lightning-sparked wildfires in California merged and made a run to the edge of a grove of ancient sequoias. This happened as people tried to protect the world’s largest tree by wrapping its base in protective foil.

The flames reached the westernmost tip of the Giant Forest, scorching a grouping of sequoias known as the Four Guardsmen.

This further led to the entrance to the grove of 2,000 sequoias.

California has been experiencing megafires in the last few years as a result of climate change. In 2017, two fires killed more giant sequoias. This came as a warning for what was about to come.