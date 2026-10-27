/Bride shot dead in Pakistan after wedding reception by jilted suitor

A newly married woman was shot dead on the day of her wedding reception in Pakistan's Gujranwala, allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal her family had rejected, police sources told news outlet Dawn. The victim, Saba Tufail, a resident of New Gulshan Colony, had married Sufian, also from Gujranwala, on Friday (Oct 23). The couple's reception was held on Saturday (Oct 24) at a banquet hall in Shalimar Town on GT Road.

According to police sources, the couple was returning home from the venue by car when two men on a motorbike intercepted the vehicle near Chungi No 10. After the driver stopped, one of the suspects, identified as Sarfraz, forced his way into the car and fired a pistol. The bullet struck Saba in the chest, leaving her critically wounded. The attackers fled on the motorbike. Saba was rushed to Gujranwala Teaching Hospital in critical condition, where she died during treatment.

Police and teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. Doctors conducted an autopsy, after which the body was handed over to the family. The Gujranwala Crime Control Department (CCD) registered a case on the complaint of the victim's brother, Ijaz Ahmed. The case names three suspects: Sarfraz, his cousin Aroob from Wazirabad, and an unidentified accomplice.

They have been booked under sections 302, 311, 109 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and an investigation has begun.

Sources said the initial investigation found that Saba and Aroob were friends who worked at the same factory and often visited each other's homes. Sarfraz reportedly met Saba at Aroob's house and developed an interest in her. He later sent a marriage proposal to her parents, which they declined. Since then, he had allegedly held a grudge against Saba and her family.

The complainant also stated that Aroob attended the walima event.