Boy crashes bike during TikTok livestream, viewer saves his life

Social media may have become a compulsive, annoying and an omnipresent thing but it surely has its uses. There have been times when social media and tech in general have actually saved lives. Be it due to networking or due to a more direct intervention.

One such incident has helped underline the far-reaching effect of social media that can come handy in critical situations.

Twelve-year-old Trent Jarett was live-streaming on Twitter as he rode a quad bike.

You know what quad bike is right?

Quad bike is an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) that is used for adventure sports. Quad bike's durability makes it ideal for a ride on any terrain.

But at the same time, the person riding the quad bike needs absolute control of the vehicle that jumps and lands quite violently. It's because of this that quad bike may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Now 12-year-old Jarrett was live-streaming himself as he rode the bike. And right in the middle of the stream, Trent crashed it. He was pinned under the bike and was unable to move

About 800-miles away, 13-year-old Caden Cotnoir was stunned to see what was happening on his screen. The sudden crash took him by surprise.

While under the vehicle, Trent managed to shout a phone number. It was this when Caden decided he needed to do something to save Trent who was clearly in pain and unable to move.

Caden called on the number and was able to tell Trent's family what was happening. Things moved quickly and Trent's family was able to rescue him from under the quad bike.

Fortunately, all Trent suffered were minor cuts and bruises.

Caden's quick action is being praised all over. His step-father is a police chief. He termed the entire incident an "Easter miracle," according to a report in The Guardian.