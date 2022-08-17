Boris Johnson spotted vacationing at Evia island, Tories insist PM is 'still working'

The outgoing UK Prime Minister is getting ready to leave Downing Street as he and his family are seen enjoying the sun during their second trip abroad in as many weeks. Just a week after returning from their spa vacation in Slovenia, Mr Johnson, 58, was seen flaunting his physique with wide arms while his wife Carrie and his young family relaxed in a quiet area on the Greek island of Evia.

Locals were shocked by the Johnsons' selection of a sunbathing location when they saw the prime minister reading a book in the sweltering 93°F heat while his son, Wilf, paddled in the surrounding water. Even residents who have lived here for years are unaware of the beach, and Boris' group was the only ones there, a resident informed the Sun.

Senior Tories have previously stated that the Prime Minister is "still working," despite being photographed soaking up the late-August sun in the popular tourist destination and relaxing at The Aegean in Karistos just the day before. He was also seen carrying his son Wilf's backpack when he arrived at the Athens airport over the weekend.

The Prime Minister was captured in pictures strolling through a restaurant with a view of the gorgeous River Beach and the Aegean Sea, while earlier in the day, he was seen with his wife Carrie doing some grocery shopping in the nearby seaside town of Nea Makri. Stanley Johnson, Mr Johnson's father, owns a villa in Horto, some distance away.

The resort, which is 30 minutes from Slovenia's capital Ljubljana and is located in a valley near the village of Jezersko in the Kokra Valley, promises a calming 'balance of energies' and serves bear prosciutto to its guests. With only a few weeks until he is replaced by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, Labour mocked Mr Johnson for allegedly "laughing" at British citizens who are suffering from a severe cost-of-living crisis.

(with inputs from agencies)