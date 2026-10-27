/Birthkeeper accused of instilling fear of hospitals in pregnant women. Who are they?

A birthkeeper faces potential criminal charges in Australia for allegedly grooming women to fear the hospital and choose freebirth. Emily Lal is in court for the death of Stacey Warnecke in September 2025, who suffered a postpartum haemorrhage after giving birth at home. Lal was paid $6,000 to support Stacey throughout the pregnancy.

“Ms Lal saw her role as to groom her clients into being strong enough to resist the temptation to seek medical help during labour, to seek pain relief during labour, to go to hospital during labour,” Rachel Ellyard, counsel assisting the coroner, said in a statement on Monday (October 26).

Lal claims that Warnecke hired her to be there as a supportive friend, and the money paid was primarily for her time, and no kind of medical advice was ever given. Ellyard cited WhatsApp messages in court which directly contradicted this claim. The messages were from a group chat Lal managed for women who were choosing freebirth.

“It’s clear that Ms Lal thought that in most cases, going to hospital would represent a failure of someone who hadn’t done the work, who hadn’t understood enough what the intensity of labour was going to be," Ellyard said.

A call between Warnecke and Lal was also played in the court in which the former can be heard asking Lal, “Am I dying, or am I alright?” She also told her that she was afraid of the hospital, to which Lal responded, “You should be scared of the hospital. It’s a terrifying place. For me personally, I think the biggest, the key … to actually staying home and having your baby … is that your mindset and your condition need to be so solid."

Who is a birth keeper?



A birthkeeper is an individual who operates outside the formal medical and midwifery system. They support pregnant women during pregnancy, labour, and childbirth. They hold no medical qualifications or clinical training to do so. They are frequently linked to the "freebirthing" movement, where women give birth intentionally without medical professionals or doctors.