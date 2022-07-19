Banned Russian TV channel Dozhd broadcasts from Latvia

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain), which was banned in March, resumed its operations from abroad on Monday (July 18). The TV station was blocked and was forced to shut its Moscow studio after Russian authorities started a cracked down on independent media outlets following the invasion of Ukraine - what it calls the "special military operation".

The TV station started broadcasting at 1700 GMT via its YouTube channel. Tikhon Dzyadko, who is the editor and chief and top presenter, hosted a news programme.

Dozhd began the broadcast after it decided to base itself in Latvia. News agencies have reported that the TV station is believed to have a licence to broadcast in the European Union. The news channel also has its studios in Amsterdam, Paris and Tbilisi.

The TV station said in a statement: "During the four and a half months that Dozhd wasn't operating a bloody and senseless war waged by Russian leaders against Ukraine has continued and people died and lives were destroyed."

The statement added: "Today, more than ever, Russian citizens should have access to independent information."

The TV station further said that the conflict "destroys Ukrainian cities and the future of Russia."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave orders for the invasion of neighbouring country Ukraine on February 24, terming it a "special military operation".

The authorities later began cracking down on media by blocking some news channels, alleging that they published false information about the invasion.

In the aftermath, Dozhd suspended operations after authorities blocked its broadcasts. The coverage was said to be critical of the conflict.

Across the country, other independent media outlets also faced similar bans. There were reports of several journalists going into exile to avoid the possibility of being prisoned.

In Russia, a person can be charged under a new law. The law states that the accused can be sent to 15 years of jail time for publishing false information about the Russian military.

