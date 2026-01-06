/Bangladesh violence: Two Hindu men killed in 24 hours amid growing unrest

Two Hindu men were killed amid violence in Bangladesh within 24 hours, marking six Hindu deaths in 18 days in the country as unrest spreads. Moni Chakraborty was reportedly attacked in the Narsingdi district around 10 pm on Monday (Jan 5). Hours earlier, a 45-year-old Hindu factory owner and acting editor of a newspaper, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead in the Jashore district.

Moni Chakraborty was reportedly hit with sharp weapons and later died of his injuries. While Rana Pratap was attacked by a group of men, who shot him in the head and slit his throat. Reports claimed he multiple cases filed against him.

Son of a school teacher from the neighbouring Keshabpur sub-district, Rana Pratap had been running an ice factory in Kopalia Bazar for two years. Reportedly, some men called him out of the factory on Monday evening, leading him to an alley, where they shot him. Rana Pratap was also the acting editor of Narail-based daily BD Khobor.

NDTV reported, citing a local resident, that assailants arrived on a motorcycle and had an argument with him. They fired several rounds at his head and fled the scene. Police said that Rana Pratap was shot three times in the head. Seven bullet casings were found beside his body. The murder is under investigation, said police.

Monday’s killing marked the recent violent incidents against minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh. On Saturday (Jan 3), a Hindu woman was brutally raped by two men in Jhenaidah district. The perpetrators also demanded money, tied her to a tree, cut off her hair and recorded the act, videos of which circulated on social media. She was later taken to the hospital by local residents.