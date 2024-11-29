Dudley

A Humboldt penguin named Flop, who had lost her ability to walk or even stand on her own, is finally recovering after a unique approach implemented by the zookeepers. The Dudley zookeepers designed a special baby bouncer for Flop to give her support while standing and teach her to walk.

Flop was born in April this year and lost her mother. Just a few weeks after the hatching, she developed a limp and within 24 hours she lost her ability to walk or support her weight.

When she was taken to the vet, a blood test revealed it was because of a reaction and infection. She was given medical treatment. But soon after, her health started declining and she lost her appetite. Staff at the Black Country Zoo were scared for her life and in a desperate attempt to save her, they started using the penguin equivalent of a baby bouncer. They handmade that for Flop.

The staff even constructed a unique treadmill for her and adapted a baby alter as well to help her learn to walk and support her weight.

An animal physiotherapist further taught the zoo staff a few essential exercises for Flop to build her strength.

The zoo said, “She will always be smaller and lighter than the rest of our penguins, and the slight hunch in her back will probably never completely disappear. But thanks to her determination and the dedication of our bird keepers, Flop, our very special penguin, has found her waddle and we can’t wait to watch how she adapts to any challenges that come her way in the future," according to the Guardian.

