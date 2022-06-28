Australia undergoing significant change, reveal census results

The results of Australia’s census have been declared. It is carried out once in five years. The results show the country has been undergoing significant change. In the survey, the population has grown from 2.1 million in 2016 to 25.5 million in 2021. The average income has also gone slightly higher. The country seems to be becoming less religious and more diverse. In it, the indigenous population is increasing, while the number of millennials is also significant. Although home ownership is stagnant, the number of caravans has been rising.

Now, only 44% Australians are Christians, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said. This has happened for the first time. The Christianity is still the biggest religion. Islam and Hinduism seem to be the fastest growing religions in the country.

After Australia and England, India has become the third-largest country of birth for the citizens of the country. The next ones are China and New Zealand.

The number of indigenous Australians in the nation is 812,728. They are about 3.2% of the population. Each generation like Baby Boomers, Millennials, etc accounts for around 21.5% of the population in Australia. Around 60,000 caravans and 30,000 houseboats are owned by Australians.

