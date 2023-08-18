Australia: Snake season begins early as high temperatures hit east coast, stern warning for citizens

The snake season has already begun in Australia's east coast, thanks to global warming. While the rising global temperatures are causing damage, it is ideal for snakes. The island country is facing one of its warmest winters, because of which an "urgent warning," has been issued by the Australian Reptile Park for people to lookout for venomous snakes.

The Australian Reptile Park in a statement said, "A rise in temperatures, coupled with winter rainfall, is the perfect environment for venomous snakes to become more active."

Park's operation manager Billy Collett said that it is important for all Australians to know that snakes don't go out of their way to harm people. They only attack when people are trying to catch or kill the snake. If a person avoids doing that there are great chances to remain unharmed.

What is snake season?

Reptiles like snakes emerge from brumation which is a low-energy state or hibernation that they enter during the winter season to survive the cold temperatures. They generally go active from September or October relying on external heat for warmth.

As the world continues to witness heat and global temperatures soaring, Australia’s winters have been steadily warming.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, July was the fourth warmest month on record for New South Wales. The temperatures across the whole country were almost 1.2 degrees Celsius above the average temperature at the time.

Due to this, snakes have emerged sooner than usual and snake catchers have reported a significant increase in callouts.

What should you do if you see a snake?

As mentioned earlier, snakes bite when they feel attacked. To avoid such scenarios first don't panic. Second, don't do anything to make it go away, just walk around and don't poke it.

(With inputs from agencies)



