Australia: 50-yr-old man arrested over AK-47-shaped bong

Police officers in Australia's Sydney rushed into action after they received emergency calls over a man walking the streets carrying what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle. However, the officers soon discovered the weapon was in fact a bong made to look like an AK-47. A bong is filtration device which is used for smoking cannabis, tobacco, etc. A statement released by the New South Wales (NSW) police said that the man, aged 50, was arrested and charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and intimidation.

"About 5.30 pm (Wednesday 29 March 2023), officers attached to The Hills Police Area Command responded to numerous 000 calls of a male seen allegedly carrying a large firearm on Windsor Road in Rouse Hill," the statement said.

The police commenced a search of the area and conducted a review of the CCTV footage from surrounding businesses, which led officers to an unlocked and unattended vehicle in a nearby church car park.

"With the assistance of Polair, officers found a man in nearby grassland. He was arrested and taken to Castle Hill Police Station where he was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and intimidation," the statement added.

The NSW police further said the man was refused bail to appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

