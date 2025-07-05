/At 90, Dalai Lama says he’s not done yet — hopes to live another 30-40 more years

On the eve of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama told thousands of Tibetan exiles gathered in his hilltop Himalayan home that he hopes to live for "another 30 or 40 years" to continue serving humanity and the Buddhist faith. His remarks come as thousands of exiled Tibetans prayed for the Buddhist spiritual leader's long health on the eve of his 90th birthday and as uncertainty reigns about his successor, the 15th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. "So far, I have done my best," the Tibetan spiritual leader said, beaming from the main temple. "And with the continued blessings of Avalokiteshvara, I hope to live another 30 or 40 years."

Why does the Dalai Lama want to live another 30–40 years?

The Tibetan spiritual leader said he wants to continue "to serve sentient beings and the Buddha Dharma", he said, referring to the teachings of the Buddha.

Tenzin Gyatso is believed by followers to be the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. He has spent over six decades in exile since fleeing Lhasa in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Speaking to his followers at the main temple in the Indian Himalayan town, he said, "In my life, I have encountered people from all walks of life, those with faith in religion and others with no interest in it at all. This is only natural, as individuals have different mental dispositions", he said, speaking in Tibetan.

"Yet, the common desire shared by all, including the Tibetan people, is the wish to avoid suffering and to experience happiness."

At 90, the Dalai Lama remains in good health; however, his advancing age has become a cause of concern for his followers. Speaking to AFP, 27-year-old Dorje Dolma, who fled Tibet to India said, "Seeing him turn 90 today fills me with happiness, but also a deep sadness." She said that the Dalai Lama's "good health brings me joy, but his age sometimes worries me."

This is a common sentiment among the Dalai Lama's followers. Just a few days back, the Tibetan spiritual leader announced that the 600-year-old tradition would continue and that his reincarnation would be chosen by a trust set up by him. While speaking about his reincarnation on Wednesday (Jul 2), the Dalai Lama dismissed China's participation in selecting his successor. The Tibetan spiritual leader said that only a foundation founded by him, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, will recognise his future reincarnation. He insisted that no one, China or anyone else, has “authority to interfere” in the process.