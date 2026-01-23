An aspiring doctor from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur severed his toe to secure a seat in the disability quota. He was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and this case has come as a shocker in a country where over 20 lakh people compete for a medical seat. It gets extremely competitive, as the number of seats is far fewer than the applications. On Thursday (Jan 22), Jaunpur police revealed details of the incident, which identified the accused as Suraj Bhaskar.

Twist in the tale

Bhaskar, a resident of Khalilpur and a NEET aspirant, filed a complaint against unknown persons and alleged that he was attacked in the night. Initially, the police registered a case against two people for the brutal attack. But what was revealed later is both bizarre and shocking.

Big revelations: Diary entry to girlfriend’s statement





The 24-year-old used a grinder, an instrument used at construction sites, to sever his own toe, and to execute this he watched videos online. He looked up YouTube to find videos on how to amputate a foot. The man, who aspired to be a doctor, educated himself through these videos.

As the police continued investigating, they found the grinder in a nearby well, but the severed toe was not recovered. Bhaskar’s diary led to a lot of these revelations. As the probe carried on, his girlfriend was questioned. Her statement highlighted his desperation to secure a sea,t and he wanted to get this off his list in 2026 by hook or by crook. This wasn’t his first attempt to secure a seat in the disability quota. In 2025, his attempts to obtain some disability documents from Banaras Hindu University were in vain. As a last resort, he severed a toe from his left foot in the hope of becoming a doctor someday.