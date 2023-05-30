Antony Blinken urges immediate repeal of Ugandan anti-LGBTQ law, threatens visa restrictions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while reacting to one of the world’s toughest anti-LGBTQ laws on Monday called the move a grave human rights violation and also said that the United States government would consider visa restrictions against Ugandan officials and others.

He also threatened to cut aid and investment in the East African country.

He further added that he has given instructions to the State Department to update travel guidance to U.S. citizens and businesses regarding travel to Uganda.

"The enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights," Biden said in a statement after President Yoweri Museveni signed the measures into law.

"This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda," he said.

"No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination," Biden said. "It is wrong."

Blinken also criticized the law saying the United States was "deeply troubled" by its passage.

"Uganda's failure to safeguard the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is part of a broader degradation of human rights protections that puts Ugandan citizens at risk," he added.

He further said that he had directed the White House National Security Council to assess the kind of implications the law will have on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda, which also includes safely delivering services under the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and other forms of assistance and investment.

"And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption," he said. Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA) threatens the lives of its people as well as the country’s prosperity. The United States urges the immediate repeal of the AHA to protect the human rights of all Ugandans. https://t.co/3djhKSJ0F4 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 30, 2023 × Biden condemns the anti-LGBTQ law The move came after United States President Joe Biden condemned the Ugandan legislation over the draconian law.

Biden said the United States is considering steps like additional sanctions and restriction of entry into the US "against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption".

He said that the US would evaluate the implications of the law "on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda."

He added, "I join with people around the world - including many in Uganda - in calling for its immediate repeal." What is the new law about? Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed what might arguably be one of the world’s toughest anti-LGBTQ bills into law on Monday (May 29). The move also comes amid Western condemnation, international criticism, and potential sanctions against the country by aid donors. While same-sex relations were already illegal in the African nation, the law takes it one step further by including the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

The bill, Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, which was recently signed into law, was introduced in Uganda’s parliament earlier this year. The death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” includes sex with a minor, people who are HIV positive, and incest.

Additionally, anyone engaging in gay sex, if convicted, could face life imprisonment and a person caught trying to commit same-sex acts could face up to 10 years in prison. The law also stipulates a 20-year sentence for anyone “promoting” homosexuality.

It also calls for what it terms “rehabilitation” for gay offenders which could hint at the widely discredited conversion therapy. Meanwhile, a minor convicted of an offence involving same-sex relations can be imprisoned for not more than three years.

(With inputs from agencies)

