/Another WARNING for India: US warns New Delhi of more tariffs, sanctions if Trump-Putin Alaska talks 'don't go well'

Even after imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India, the United States once again warned New Delhi that it would increase the secondary tariffs on India if things don't go well between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, said that if things don't go well between Trump and Putin, sanctions and secondary tariffs could be imposed.

"We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," he said.

This comes just a day before the US and Russian presidents are scheduled to hold talks in Alaska on August 15, to discuss a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing war.

Trump slaps 50% tariff on India

Initially, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, citing several reasons, including India's import of Russian oil amid their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump further alleged that India is indirectly helping in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Later, the US president imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs, making it a whole 50 per cent on India. Trump said that as India is buying Russian oil, it is "fueling the war machine", adding that he is not going to be happy if the country does that.

As Trump continues to be disappointed with Putin for not stopping the killing and the war in Ukraine, he told reporters on Wednesday that Russia will face actions if it does not agree to halt the war after the meeting.

"President Trump is meeting with President Putin, and the Europeans are in the wings, carping about how he should do it, what he should do. The Europeans need to join in these sanctions. The Europeans need to be willing to put on these secondary sanctions," Bessent told the media network.

Timings of Trump-Putin talks

The talks between the two leaders are scheduled to begin at 22:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT/1 am IST) in Alaska, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base.

Agenda of Trump-Putin talks

Trump and Putin are expected to discuss ways to settle the Ukraine conflict during their talks in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin aide said.

The central topic between the two leaders will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis. Following the meeting between Putin and Trump, they will be giving a joint press conference, Ushakov confirmed.