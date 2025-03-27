Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, has been accused by a former girlfriend of choking her during rough sex at a Beverly Hills hotel. TMZ reported that the encounter was so extreme that she went to the police afterwards.

According to a report by TMZ, Bri Stern said that the assault happened two weeks ago and was so violent that she almost passed out. The publication cited sources with direct knowledge of the incident. Stern has alleged that while the two of them were having sex on March 11, Tate started choking her. She told him to stop when it became unbearable and rougher. However, she stated that Tate did not listen to her.

TMZ reported that while Stern pleaded to stop, Tate continued and became more violent. He only stopped when the sex was over. Stern went to the bathroom after he fell asleep and took photos of her injuries. TMZ is said to be in possession of photos showing bruises on the side of her face.

Two days later, at a New York City hospital, Stern was diagnosed as “post-concussive", the publication reported, citing another photo. Stern said she filed a police complaint after Tate and his brother left for Romania for a check-in with officials in connection with the human trafficking charges he faces.

Andrew Tate accused of aiding sexual exploitation of women in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania in 2022 for running a criminal gang that lured women and sexually exploited them. They were formally indicted last year and Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. The brothers deny all the charges. Outside the police station on Monday (March 24), Tate declared himself "a free person who has not been convicted of anything."

The brothers had been in Romania since being arrested but flew back to the United States earlier in March after a travel ban was lifted.

Tate and Stern have been dating since June, after meeting in Romania. Sources told TMZ that Tate used to abuse her verbally, but this was the first time he inflicted physical harm on her.

The publication also cited text messages shared between them in which Tate claimed that he wanted to beat her. Notably, four women in the UK have accused Andrew Tate of sexual violence and physical abuse and filed lawsuits against him.